APD responds to motor vehicle backing over pedestrian at the 12500 block E I-40
By Richard Bullard | September 4, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 4:15 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department responded to the 12500 block of I-40 with reports of a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle and backed over.

Allegedly, little after 11:23 a.m. Sept. 4, a contractor, 27-year-old male of Graham, Tx, working on the guardrails for the westbound I-40 backed up into a coned off construction zone.

The driver struck his 39-year-old co-worker of Clarksville, Tx, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident caused I-40 westbound traffic to be shut down for a short time.

The investigation is ongoing.

