Amarillo authorities searching for man wanted out of Randall County

Amarillo authorities searching for man wanted out of Randall County
According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Drew Pearson is facing a couple of charges, including probation violation due to possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury/family violence. Image Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office
By Vanessa Garcia | September 4, 2019 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 9:46 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo need your help locating a man wanted out of Randall County.

According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Drew Pearson is facing a couple of charges, including probation violation due to possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, 4 September 2019

Pearson is described as 6-foot-3 inches tall, weight 210 pounds and having brown eyes. He is bald but he may have black hair if it grows out.

If you have any information on this man’s location, call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you can get a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.