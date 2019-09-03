Xcel Energy Texas customers to receive refunds this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy’s Texas customers can expect to see a credit on their electric bills this month that reflect a one-time $16 million cost refund.
The refund was announced in June. It is related to several months of lower costs for natural gas used to fuel area power plants.
Depending on billing cycles, the refunds could be prorated over a two-month period. Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month could receive a total credit of $14.53, which is higher than the refund Texas customers received in January.
That refund was about $11.76 on a typical residential bill.
In addition to the refund, Xcel Energy has lowered the fuel cost factor on customer bills on July 1, lowering the typical residential bill about five percent.
