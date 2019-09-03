Water-main valve replacement will cause temporary outage at the Amarillo Municipal Court Building Sept. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The replacement of a water-main valve Wednesday, Sept. 4, will briefly impact normal water service operations and restroom availability at the Amarillo Municipal Court Building and the Amarillo Police Department building in downtown Amarillo.
Water service will be temporarily affected at the Amarillo Municipal Court Building, 201 S.E. Fourth Ave., and the Amarillo Police Department building at 200 S.E. Third Ave.
The replacement of the water-main valve will begin at 7 a.m. The replacement project is expected to affect water service for a few hours.
