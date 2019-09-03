Perryton High School alumnus among those killed in Odessa mass shooting

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - A Perryton High School alumnus is among those killed in a mass shooting in Odessa that left seven people dead and 22 others wounded.
Edwin Peregrino graduated in the Perryton High School class of 2011, according to former classmates.
His family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
On the GoFundMe page, Peregrino’s sister-in-law Bianca Peregrino said he moved to San Antonio just two weeks ago and came back to Odessa to visit family.
She said Peregrino and his brother-in-law stepped outside in their backyard and were both shot.
“Edwin, as you know, was so full of life,” Bianca wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Every room he walked in, he always had that room lit up with a smile and laugh. He made a difference in every soul he met. He made a mark.”
