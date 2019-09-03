Forgotten Frontera to honor ferrocarrileros and traqueros who helped pave railroads across the Southern Great Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Forgotten Frontera will honor railroad workers of the Southern Great Plains at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler.
This next installment in the Forgotten Frontera series brings together scholars and community members to recognize and document the history of Mexican American and Tejano history in the Southern Great Plains region, where these people made a significant contribution not adequately known in the region’s written accounts.
In particular, the discussion will focus on the ferrocarrileros, including traqueros (track workers), who came to the region in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
However, these Hispano-railroad-workers also held other positions - including porters, conductors and engineers.
Additionally, the community conversation will feature a gallery of ferrocarrileros photographs taken in Canadian, Texas, in the early 1900s.
Admission is free and open to the public with dessert and coffee be served.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.