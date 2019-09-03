Dimmitt VFD’s restored 1929 fire truck makes parade debut

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Almost a year ago, Dimmitt firefighters decided to take on a project to restore the department’s very first fire truck from 1929.
After a lot of work and community support, the truck was able to make it’s parade debut this weekend.
The fire truck was featured in Nazareth’s Labor Day Parade on Sunday, but firefighters say it was a long road getting it there.
One of the biggest and most costly tasks was replacing the engine that had been sitting in the truck since the 1940′s.
“The engine that was in it was no good, so we ended up pulling the engine out,” said Captain of the Dimmitt VFD David Stephens. “We had people donate quite a bit of stuff. We were able to get a running engine back in it. So we met our goal of making it parade-able for this year. Next step is to just make it prettier, a little easier on the eyes.”
Stephens says they’re also glad to be able to share the history of the fire department with the community.
The truck is not only the first for the Dimmitt Volunteer Fire Department, but the first for Castro County.
“It was in service from 1929 when it was bought brand new up until, from what we can tell, about 1965,” he said.
Stephens also hopes to use the truck to inspire the younger generation to join.
Volunteer firefighters are getting scarce and hard to find.
His son, Braydon, says he’s looking forward to becoming a fire investigator someday, which would make him the third generation in the family to serve.
“My grandfather was a firefighter and my dad being a firefighter, I kind of grew up around it and I was always there at the fire department with them,” said Braydon Stephens.
The Dimmitt Volunteer Fire Department’s second truck was given to Nazareth’s fire service when it started and now sits outside their museum.
The 1929 fire truck was no different, but they’re glad to be returning it to its former glory.
“It’s been sitting in a museum for 30 to 35 years roughly. It’s pretty exciting to me,” said Cpt. Stephens.
The fire truck will make its second parade appearance at the Castro County Harvest Days Parade this coming Saturday, Sep. 7 at 10 a.m.
