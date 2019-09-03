Council Connect debuts tonight to help hear Amarillo area’s needs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Council Connect, a new citizen engagement tool related to public comments at Amarillo City Council, kicks off tonight.
The event will start tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Amarillo Downtown Library at 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.
Council Connect will be an updated outlet for public comment previously scheduled for noon on Tuesdays and will provide individuals an opportunity once a month to discuss topics directly with two council members.
According to the Texas Open Meetings Act, council members are extremely limited in how they can respond to citizens during public comment.
Council Connect address this issue, and these Connect meetings will have two council members present to discuss topics in a dialogue manner.
The public will also be able to address the council during the regularly-scheduled council meetings at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Citizens will have three minutes to address items specifically related to the weekly city council agenda.
Council Connect will be available in the evening to increase public participation.
