Amarillo’s Alzheimer’s Association to be awarded a donation during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 7

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District will present the Amarillo office of Alzheimer’s Association a check for $10,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held on Saturday, September 7.
On Thursday, September 5, at 10:00 a.m., the check will be distributed after being raised by the Moore County Hospital.
The average team in the panhandle raises under $1,000, and they want to take the opportunity to highlight this exceptional group of individuals.
Dr. Paul Matney, Amarillo walk co-chair, Greg Sciuto, Executive Director of the West Texas Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association, and Ameka Mobley, Amarillo Alzheimer’s Association Events Manager, will be on hand to accept this generous donation from the Dumas Community.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease - the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with this disease and other dementias.
In Texas alone, more than 390,000 people are living with the disease.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.