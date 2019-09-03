Amarillo College to present plan for Amarillo Senior College Aassociation at public forum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will unveil an enhanced relocation plan during a public forum scheduled at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the Bud Joyner Auditorium at the Downtown Campus, 1314 S. Polk St.
The relocation of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association is compelled by the adoption of a master plan that provides, in part, for the creation of an innovation hub in the space AC has provided for ASCA since 1973.
The original proposal for relocation ASCA to another portion of the downtown campus does not go far enough in meeting the organization's needs.
"Based on what we’ve heard during multiple planning meetings with ASCA, we’ve arrived at what we think is a very workable plan, said Mark White, AC’s executive vice president, and general counsel. “We’ve invited ASCA to attend our public forum on Sept. 4, and we extend that same invitation to anyone else in the community with interest in how the Downtown Campus is adapting to meet the future needs of the entire Amarillo community.”
Amarillo College values its longstanding relationship with the ASCA and is committed to achieving a workable solution in the matter of relocation the ASCA within the College’s Downtown Campus.
