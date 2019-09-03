Amarillo 100 Club helping to raise funds for APD and a new SWAT vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department to get a new SWAT vehicle to help serve the High Plains area.
“The one we have is just not adequate for the tasks,” said Amarillo Police Chief, Ed Drain. “Sometimes we can’t even get it out of a storage location to go and cause we have storage location.”
Amarillo PD had to borrow SWAT vehicles from neighboring law enforcement in times of need due to the malfunctions of the 2005 armored vehicle
“They’re hanging on by a thread with the vehicle they have. A special thanks to our gracious Randall County who has one they loan them for their calls,” said Suzanne Talley, President of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
“There have been times when the SWAT vehicles have been unable to get to a scene,” said Amarillo SWAT Corporal Toby Hudson. “And we’ve also had times where I had to tell it away from a scene. So the unreliability is the problem, and we want to make sure that when the citizens need us that we’re able to provide that service.”
The new SWAT Vehicle will have all the bells and whistles, allowing Amarillo PD to take the measures needed when in tough situations.
“This vehicle will give us the ability to do a lot of things. From the inside of the vehicle that ordinarily, we’d had to get outside of the vehicle and risk getting shot at. We can break down doors, we can insert cameras, we can use tear gas from all inside the vehicle and safely behind the bulletproof resistance of it,” said Hudson.
The Amarillo PD and the 100 clubs of the Texas Panhandle are excited about what is to come with this new vehicle but are thankful for the protection it will provide to the city of Amarillo.
“We want to make sure they have the tools so they can go and deal with those horrible situations effectively and quickly and make sure that they’re safe as possible wherever they’re going and dealing with," said Executive Director of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
The 100 club is still in the process of raising the remaining funds. "Amarillo PD plans to have their new SWAT vehicle in the next eight to 12 months. Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is things like mass murders occurring in places like El Paso, Midland, and Odessa. We don’t want that to happen here in Amarillo. We want to make sure that our men and women have the proper tools and equipment to make sure they’re safe.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.