Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announces fall programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum believes now is the best time of year to visit and let history surprise you at every exhibit.
The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is open on Labor Day and will switch to fall hours tomorrow, Sep. 3.
Here are the upcoming programs you can look forward to:
OUT OF THE CLOSET:
- Tuesday, Sep. 10, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Textile Gallery
- From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., sip on bubbly cocktails with friends while shopping in pop-up shops by local merchants, Sacred Maroon, Kimberly Noland Jewelry, PPHM Store and Creek House Honey. From 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., view rare and never before seen fashion pieces from the PPHM collection with Guest Curator Anne Medlock, from WTAMU Theatre. This event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
CONSTITUTION DAY:
- Thursday, Sep. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Museum Wide
- Celebrate the September 17th, 1787 signing of the Constitution with activities relating to the document that formed our nation. Cost is $3 per student. Teachers and chaperones are free.
NATURALIZATION CEREMONY:
- Thursday, Sep. 12, 2:00 p.m.
- Hazlewood Lecture Hall
- A Naturalization Ceremony will take place for United States citizenship candidates and their families in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall with a speech by Dr. Elsa Diego-Medrano. Everyone is welcome to attend.
WTAMU HOMECOMING FREE ADMISSION DAY:
- Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Museum Wide
- Celebrate WTAMU’s Homecoming with their “Game-On” theme by visiting PPHM and enjoying playing in Pioneer Town or our Red Dead University game.
- FREE admission is generously sponsored by Sacred Maroon.
DINO DAY:
- Saturday, Oct. 12th, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Museum Wide
- Kids will be able to excavate a dig site on the East Lawn, make fossils, see live animals and you don’t want to miss a visit with Panhandle PBS and Buddy the Dinosaur from Dinosaur Train 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. From kids to kids-at-heart, everyone will enjoy this event that celebrates October as Archaeology Month. Discounted admission of $5 all day 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
PPHM THROUGH MY EYES:
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Museum Wide
- Join board members from the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic community as they share their history and stories about the Panhandle-Plains in these unique tours that combines the Spanish and English languages. Food and drinks will be provided at this free event hosted during a week of Dia De Los Muertos celebrations.
José E. Limón- ART OF DIA DE LOS MUERTOS:
- Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30PM
- Derrick Room followed by a lecture in Legacy Hall
- Hear José E. Limón give a brief presentation over Dia De Los Muertos artwork and this Latin American tradition prior to his talk on the “Streets of Laredo” hosted in Legacy Hall for the Center of the Study of the American West (CSAW). This event is hosted by PPHM’s Friends of Southwestern Art in partnership with CSAW and the WTAMU College of Education and Social Sciences. Cost of the lecture is free.
