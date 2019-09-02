Mussel detection dogs checking boats at Lake Meredith through Labor Day

“Darby is a Border Collie, a nine-year-old Border Collie. Then Tony, he’s a two-year-old Golden Retriever. I recently acquired him, so he’s the newest to the game,” said Speight. “And then the third dog (Raine) is our youngest dog. She’s a 13-month-old Golden Retriever, so she’s still kind of a puppy. But she’s done this very well. She’s got three or four different scents that she does just like Darby. They all have more than one but, zebra mussels muscles is their main thing that they look for.”