Mussel detection dogs checking boats at Lake Meredith through Labor Day

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (KFDA) - Three dogs have been hard at work near the Sanford Yake boat ramp this Labor Day weekend checking boats for zebra mussels.
Lake authorities say with more boaters, including new visitors, coming to Lake Meredith these days, it’s important for them to get the word out about the invasive species.
“They’re found in over 22 lakes in Texas and we want to ensure that they don’t accidentally get into Lake Meredith,” said dog handler for Working Dogs for Conservation Laura Speight.
The three dogs take turns inspecting each boat.
“Darby is a Border Collie, a nine-year-old Border Collie. Then Tony, he’s a two-year-old Golden Retriever. I recently acquired him, so he’s the newest to the game,” said Speight. “And then the third dog (Raine) is our youngest dog. She’s a 13-month-old Golden Retriever, so she’s still kind of a puppy. But she’s done this very well. She’s got three or four different scents that she does just like Darby. They all have more than one but, zebra mussels muscles is their main thing that they look for.”
Every now and then, a ‘hide’ of zebra mussels will be placed on a boat to keep the dogs fresh on the scent and they’re rewarded for finding it.
“They kind of get into this routine. So they’ll start at the front and they’ll run down the boat because they think every boat’s going to have a zebra mussel on it. So they’re just trying to figure out where it is and they know all the places.”
Boaters will receive a card with a picture of the dog that “sniffed” their boat which will also need to be shown if they leave and return to the lake at any point.
“There are not a lot of infested lakes very close to here, but we never know, there can be a boat that just came off of Lake Texoma,” said Speight. “So our main emphasis this weekend is just to get the word out to people, the dogs are a good attractant. It gets that idea that that’s why we clean, drain and dry. This outreach and education is our main thing this weekend.”
The checks include all types of water craft and will continue through Labor Day.
“All of our visitors have been really supportive of what we’re doing here, we haven’t had any complainers,” said Lake Meredith Superintendent Eric Smith. “Folks are coming in and really interested in what we’re doing and really understanding why we’re doing it and what we’re trying to accomplish in keeping those aquatic invasive species out of Lake Meredith.”
