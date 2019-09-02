High Plains Food Bank asking for help this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With summer winding down, the High Plains food bank is seeking volunteers and donations as this is the time they usually see their numbers rise.
“We have school starting back up, so everyone is getting back to their schedules and in the business that usually happens in September," said Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank, Zack Wilson. "Usually, this is the time when we start to see our distributions increase. So we average about 700,000 pounds of food that leaves our doors every single month.”
The HPFB is also announcing a partnership with Subway.
Those who donate the dollar equivalent of one meal when you purchase two meals.
“Groups can come out, and volunteer," said Wilson. “We need when donated food comes to us and the logistics through volunteers. Through the whole process of moving through volunteers and then getting that food into boxes, so we can send it out the door.”
High planes food bank helps provide resources for various agencies allowing churches and food banks across 29 counties to help feed those in need.
“The Food Bank allows us to purchase the food at a reduced cost. Plus, we have surplus items that we're able to come and get throughout the month,” said Jerri Cordeiro, who is an agency partner with the High Plans Food Bank. “It just helps people with their groceries. It’s not meant to replace your groceries; it just helps supplement you to get you through. We’re just trying to do what we can for our community.”
The high plains food bank and their partnering agencies are hoping to have enough support and donations to feed 10 thousand households this next month.
