Amarillo Police Department responds to a fatal incident with a pedestrian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department responded to a fatal incident with a pedestrian and a semi-truck a little after 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 2.
APD officers rushed 8000 blocks of West I-40, where they found 28-year-old Courtney Jesse Pompey of Ocala Florida with life-threatening injuries.
A 2019 Kensworth pulling a loaded semi-truck, driven by a 50-year-old male of El Paso, Tx, was westbound and struck Pompey as he walked in front of the Kensworth.
Pompey was taken to the hospital and later passed away.
The driver of the semi was uninjured, and the Traffic Investigation Squad of APD is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.