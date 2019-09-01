Family gives update on 17-month-old child injured in Odessa shooting; expected to recover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-month-old female victim of a shooting in Midland-Odessa was flown to University Medical Center after a shooting that killed at least five people and injured 21 others.
UMC says she was released from the hospital on Sunday and her family says she is expected to make a full recovery.
The family released this statement Sunday afternoon, updating the child’s condition:
"Words cannot express the emotions we are experiencing after living through the tragic events that unfolded in our home town yesterday afternoon. Our hearts are extremely heavy today. Many good, innocent, people lost their lives and were injured yesterday. Please keep all individuals, family, and friends affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers in the days, months, and years to come. Unfortunately, we cannot take back the tragic events that took place yesterday but now is the time to stand together as Texans, Americans, and most importantly as God’s people as we grieve and overcome this tragedy.
The amount of love and support we have received from family, friends, and complete strangers is overwhelming. We are forever grateful for all of your thoughts, prayers, support, and donations. We ask for your continued prayers through this time of healing.
By the grace of God, Anderson is expected to make a full recovery. All of the first responders, staff and physicians at MCHS, AeroCare, and the staff and physicians at UMC In Lubbock were and have been absolutely amazing. Each healthcare professional that has helped heal our daughter has treated her as their own and as parents we couldn’t have asked for anything more.
Although there is so much to grieve today, there is so much to be thankful for. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you: strangers who offered to help us on the street, first responders (on duty and off duty), staff and physicians at MCHS, AeroCare Pilot/Nurse/Paramedic, staff and physicians at UMC in Lubbock, friends, family, and all else who we have not mentioned. The terror that flooded the streets of West Texas would not have been stopped without the effort each and every one of you put forth. Thank You!
We praise God for walking beside us during this time and our prayers go out to all of the families that are walking this same walk. We hurt so badly for the families whose loved ones didn’t survive this tragedy. We are thankful for our beautiful baby girl and look forward to reuniting her at home with her twin brother soon.
- Kelby and Garret Davis"
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.