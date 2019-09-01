Amarillo Police make 31 sex trafficking related arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Specialized Operations Division and Special Victims Unit worked a multiday undercover mission involving sex trafficking and human exploitation related crimes resulting in 31 arrests.
5 subjects were arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor; additional charges listed:
Christopher Ryan Fajardo - Possession of CS PG 1 <1 G
Ronny O’Bryan
Daniel Harrison - Assault on a Public Servant, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest, Municipal Charges
Andres Chavez
Gage Phetluangsy
9 subjects were arrested for Soliciting Prostitution; additional charges listed:
Matthew Spruiell
Daniel Irey
Jaime Carrillo
Michael Shawn Foster
Nsabimana Serevat
Wilmot Wesseh - Evading Arrest
Delton Jarrod Carter
Edmond L Kamara
Jermaine Marcus McChristion - Possession CS PG 1 > 1g <4g
17 subjects arrested for Prostitution; additional charges listed:
Bobbi Jolynn Pacheco - Prostitution with Previous Convictions
Linda Sue Solis
Calum Massol Porter - Probabtion Violation, Poss CS PG 1 <4g, Municipal Warrants x2
Vangela Elaine Gruber - Prostitution Two Previous Convictions
Shaundavia Spears
Misty Boyle
Julie Anne Jackson - Prostitution with Previous Convictions
Mary Ellen Elevario - Prostitution 3 or More Convictions
Jenifer Ashley
Tehya Ritz
Stacy Hernandez
Courtney Hutson
Tabitha Ann Marie Atkins
Katelyn Mathis
Candice Casey
Courtney Garcia
Brooke Teffeteller
According to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, the average age a teen enters the sex trade in the US is 12 to 14 years old.
The Amarillo Police Department say they will continue to conduct these operations to reduce prostitution and human trafficking in Amarillo.
If you know of a person who is involved in human trafficking as a victim or an offender, please contact the police department at 806-378-3038.
