Amarillo Police make 31 sex trafficking related arrests

Amarillo Police make 31 sex trafficking related arrests
(Source: Gray News)
September 1, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 3:52 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Specialized Operations Division and Special Victims Unit worked a multiday undercover mission involving sex trafficking and human exploitation related crimes resulting in 31 arrests.

5 subjects were arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor; additional charges listed:

Christopher Ryan Fajardo - Possession of CS PG 1 <1 G

Ronny O’Bryan

Daniel Harrison - Assault on a Public Servant, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest, Municipal Charges

Andres Chavez

Gage Phetluangsy

9 subjects were arrested for Soliciting Prostitution; additional charges listed:

Matthew Spruiell

Daniel Irey

Jaime Carrillo

Michael Shawn Foster

Nsabimana Serevat

Wilmot Wesseh - Evading Arrest

Delton Jarrod Carter

Edmond L Kamara

Jermaine Marcus McChristion - Possession CS PG 1 > 1g <4g

17 subjects arrested for Prostitution; additional charges listed:

Bobbi Jolynn Pacheco - Prostitution with Previous Convictions

Linda Sue Solis

Calum Massol Porter - Probabtion Violation, Poss CS PG 1 <4g, Municipal Warrants x2

Vangela Elaine Gruber - Prostitution Two Previous Convictions

Shaundavia Spears

Misty Boyle

Julie Anne Jackson - Prostitution with Previous Convictions

Mary Ellen Elevario - Prostitution 3 or More Convictions

Jenifer Ashley

Tehya Ritz

Stacy Hernandez

Courtney Hutson

Tabitha Ann Marie Atkins

Katelyn Mathis

Candice Casey

Courtney Garcia

Brooke Teffeteller

According to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, the average age a teen enters the sex trade in the US is 12 to 14 years old.

The Amarillo Police Department say they will continue to conduct these operations to reduce prostitution and human trafficking in Amarillo.

If you know of a person who is involved in human trafficking as a victim or an offender, please contact the police department at 806-378-3038.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.