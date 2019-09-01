Amarillo area lanes closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
I-40 Overlay:
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 and continuing throughout the week, crews will place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.
I-40 at Ross/Arthur:
From 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, the left lane of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Nelson Street to Ross Street for sign installation.
Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 4 – 6, the right lanes of I-40 (main lanes) will be closed in both directions from Arthur Street to Nelson Street for sign installation. The entrance and exit ramps are expected to remain open during these closures, so motorists entering and exiting the interstate should do so with caution.
Whitaker, Lakeside, and Pullman Bridge Replacements
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, expect various lane closures on I-40 for striping between Lakeside Drive and the I-40/US 287 interchange area.
Work will begin on the westbound lanes to shift eastbound traffic to the north side of I-40.
During the rest of the week, expect additional lane closures for striping and portable concrete barrier relocation in advance of shifting the eastbound traffic at Pullman Road to the north side of I-40.
The majority of this work will take place after 7 p.m. each evening.
There should be minimal impact on the traveling public in the Pullman Road area.
FM 1912 and US 60 (Tyson)
The westbound US 60 entrance ramp will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 4 and 5, for guard rail installation.
Routine Maintenance
On Wed, Sept. 4, watch for various lane closures at the intersection of State Loop (SL) 335 and SW 9th Avenue to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 3 – 6, watch for various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for seal coat operations.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, the bridge at Rockwell Road will be closed for a couple of hours for seal coat operations. Motorists should use FM 2219 or Buffalo Stadium Road while work takes place in this area.
On Friday, Sept. 6, the bridge at FM 2219 will be closed for a couple of hours for seal coat operations. Motorists should use Rockwell Road or McCormick Road while work takes place in this area.
Watch for mowers along Amarillo Boulevard and US 87 throughout the week. Motorists are urged to watch for them and give them room to work.
OTHER:
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 3 and 4, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from US 287 to SP 228 to place guard rail.
US 87/287 northbound is reduced to one lane at the BNSF bridge.
Expect right lane closures in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation, Amarillo District
