Weather Outlook: Scattered evening storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is a warm day out there with temperatures in the 80s & 90s.
We will once again be watching for thunderstorm chances mainly across the Western & NW Panhandle much like last night.
Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday is looking quite warm with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light South winds.
Sunday night looks mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.
NewsChannel10′s Weather Tracker App is available to download for Apple iOS and Android devices. You can find the links to download our app right here.
You can also tune into NewsChannel10 and follow our Facebook page for weather updates.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.