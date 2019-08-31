City of Amarillo’s Seal Coat Project begins Tuesday after the holiday break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As people head back to work on Tuesday, the City of Amarillo will being the Seal Coat Project for the majority of northwest Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo’s northwest Quadrant Seal Coat Project is scheduled to start Tuesday, depending on the weather,and the project is expected to last until the end of September.
The project will span the majority of northwest Amarillo, as well as segments of SW Street from Interstate 27 to Arden Road and SW Third Avenue from Taylor to Grant Street.
The projects will reseal street surfaces, guarding them against water damage, and providing a fresh surface to drive on.
“The project at any one address doesn’t take more than about 30 minutes. So, residents will be able to get on that roadway as soon as possible," said City of Amarillo Civil Engineer I, Taner Devenney. "During that 30-minute window, we do ask that they keep their cars off the roadways and park somewhere up in the driveway or up in a corner or something that would be out of the way for them.”
The project was approved by voters in 2016 and will cost about 5.1 million dollars.
“The Seal Coat Project is part of our annual maintenance of the streets, this one though is a little bit different in that it involves an expansion in what we typically do and what the public is used to seeing because of Proposition 1 funds that the voters approved in 2016, we have additional money to do a larger area,” said Assistant City Engineer, Alan Harder.
Residents in the neighborhoods affected have been notified with flyers on their doors and will get another notification 24 hours before the coating is done on their street.
Residents in the area should also be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to the project, contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones.
Some residents may even need to find alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary road closures.
