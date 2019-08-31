City of Amarillo’s Seal Coat Project begins Tuesday after the holiday break

“The project at any one address doesn’t take more than about 30 minutes. So, residents will be able to get on that roadway as soon as possible," said City of Amarillo Civil Engineer I, Taner Devenney. "During that 30-minute window, we do ask that they keep their cars off the roadways and park somewhere up in the driveway or up in a corner or something that would be out of the way for them.”