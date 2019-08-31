Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show raises money for rewards, student programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ 11th Annual Car Show is helping them and Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo continue collecting anonymous crime tips from the community.
“Both programs are nonprofit, so we have to fundraise,” said Police Coordinator for Amarillo Crime Stoppers Scott Welling. “And this helps us with operating expenses throughout the year to pay rewards and just conduct general business.”
The show had 154 registered cars on display this year.
“There’s almost 100 years of cars represented here, there’s new ones, old ones, there’s even cars for sale from dealers, a little bit for everybody,” said Welling. “And also we have several vendors, so it’s a whole family experience. It’s not just for the dads to come out and look at the cars. They can bring the wives, they can do some shopping, bring the kids out.”
The fundraiser aims to support Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo's programs in school districts across the Panhandle.
“All of Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD, Randall, Bushland, River Road, Highland Park, and we’re currently in talks with possibly moving to Carson County,” said Coordinator for Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo Jarrod Robertson. “Whether it’s drugs, whether it’s tobacco products, thefts. Anything that you see out on the streets, we kind of have our same version of it inside the schools.”
Roberston says the car show is also a chance for the community to see law enforcement in a different setting.
“They see us out here, we’re having fun. We’ve met a lot of great people out here, seen a lot of great cars out here,” he said. “It’s just a good way to for us to interact with the community and for them to learn a little bit more about our programs.”
