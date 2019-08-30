75th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow, Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch will welcome an estimated thousands of visitors out for the 75th annual rodeo.
There will be a day full of adventureFEST, a barbecue lunch, and rodeo action where youth will compete in events like bronc riding and pole bending.
The annual rodeo allows children living at Boys Ranch to get involved in the adventure and fun.
General admission tickets are $10 per adult which includes a barbecue lunch, all activities and the rodeo performance.
Children six and under get in free.
