Not all heroes wear capes: David Cardenas making smiles as students start their day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One staff member at Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy is going out of his way to make children feel more confident in the morning.
“We’re going to have a good day today? Alright, have a good day,” said David Cardenas, the custodian.
David Cardenas, better known to the kids as Mr. David, knows how hard it is for kids to leave their families in the morning, and wanted to help boost their moods to get them ready to learn.
With his school having full-day Pre-Kindergarten classes, he noticed some students having trouble opening the door. Cardenas decided to be there every morning to open the door and greet each child.
“Some of them come in they are crying you know, and I’m trying to make them happy and to make them feel good because, they are going to be here all day so, we want them to feel good here at the school,” said Cardenas.
Day by day with the warm welcome from Mr. David, more kids are making those first steps through the school doors independently. Educators explained that independence and confidence typically continue throughout the school day.
“There is the research behind where if they could just smile, that that can help reset the brain, and bring everything to the frontal lobe, and just a smile and feeling pride of independence does set the stage for the whole child,” said Dana Bolin Willow Vista Principal.
Mr. David explained how parents and students have written him letters and given him gifts to say thank you. He says he doesn’t do it for the recognition. He hopes to make a difference in students days.
“It’s great it’s great, I can do this all day it’s great seeing them come in," said Cardenas. “I meet the families, I meet the parents it’s nice, it makes me feel good you know that you know to get them to say hi and to see a smile on their face.”
As the school continues to teach about emotions and mental health, the principal feels that having all staff involved with the children will help them feel safe.
“We want them to feel like every adult in this building is someone that they can trust and that the parents can see that too,” said Bolin.
Mr. David doesn’t just keep the school clean but does his best to put smiles on all the children’s faces.
