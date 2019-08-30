New wellness center coming to Heal The City

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over the past few years, Heal the City has been building a better space for themselves and their patients, one phase at a time.
In their third phase, a wellness center is in the works with plenty of new amenities.
“A walking track, we’ll have exercise equipment, we’ll have classrooms for fitness classes and then education classes as well,” said Heal the City Development Director Lisa Lloyd.
Wellness classes have been a part of the clinic since the Shalom chronic care program started, but now there will be a designated space for it.
“What is a waiting room on Monday for acute care ends up being an education classroom for the rest of the week, whether it’s a fitness class or an education,” said Lloyd.
The Nest opened just a few weeks ago as Phase Two of the project.
“We have a kids area, which is always a fun place to be. We have the Gideons. They come in on Mondays, and they provide spiritual care and food and drinks for those patients that are waiting,” said Lloyd. “We have a large waiting room which also doubles as a wellness classroom for those fitness and education classes.”
Construction crews are building the wellness center in the place of the old YMCA swimming pool by filling it with more than 600 tons of dirt.
“For me, this is great. I mean, I always like to give back to the community," said Owner of Diversified Improvement Contractors Larry Bunn. "And just to be a part of this project has been amazing.”
The center is set to open next spring.
“We know that this benefits them coupled with the medical care that they receive, the medications they receive from the pharmacy, along with that spiritual component as well,” said Lloyd. “This is just really a beautiful trifecta for complete total care.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.