Mussels dogs to inspect boats at Sanford Yake this weekend

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Mussel dogs will be inspecting boats at the Sanford Yake launch ramp in Lake Meredith National Recreational Area this weekend.
According to Lake Meredith’s Public information Officer Tim Cruze, they will deploying a team of mussel detection dogs from Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sep. 2.
Officials said Zebra and Quagga mussels are a threat to rivers, lakes and reservoirs across the nation. These two types of mussels have the ability to coat and clog objects in their path and could create dangerous razor sharp lake shores and boat hulls while also clogging motors and potentially clogging water intake structures such as the Sanford Dam.
The boats will be looked at to ensure they are not carrying these mussels for those reasons. The mussels are about the size of a fingernail and their microscopic larvae makes it difficult to find.
Any boats that do detect positive for mussels will not be allowed in the area until they have been decontaminated.
Officials do not anticipate finding contaminated boats because of the state’s “clean, drain and dry” program, but rising lake levels are bringing in first time boaters in the area. The “clean, drain and dry” program involves boaters cleaning, draining and drying their boats after each outing to stay clean.
Cruze said the main focus with bringing in the dogs is to educate visitors of the risks of carrying mussels while moving from lake to lake. Having the dogs and staff check boats for mussels will serve as a reminder to clean, drain and dry boats.
For more information, call Lake Meredith at (806) 857-3151.
