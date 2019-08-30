Historic Stockyard Cafe reopens with new name: Winchester’s Stockyard Grill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Stockyard Cafe reopened to the public this Sunday and is now called Winchester’s Stockyard Grill.
Amarillo Livestock Auction has been around since 1904 and has drawn generations of cattlemen, ag producers and buyers from across the region to do business and eat at the Stockyard Cafe.
“I own Amarillo Livestock Auction and took this restaurant on as it became available recently. So, we totally renovated it, put up new artwork, cleaned and got new equipment. We are trying to get it back on the map, and get more people to come in and try the old historical stockyard grill,” said Amarillo Livestock Auction Owner Keith Parrot.
With the renovation of the cafe, they brought in Chef Bubba Winchester renaming the cafe, Winchester’s Stockyard Grill. Winchester takes pride in having everything fresh.
“We try to get everything as fresh as possible. Throughout the day, I have people prepping just as we’re going. I don’t like nothing being old, I like it as fresh as I can get it,” said Winchester’s Stockyard Grill Head Chef and Manager Bubba Winchester.
Winchester has been a chef for 28 years and is well-known for his chicken fried steak. Winchester’s Stockyard Grill will feature breakfast, burgers, and steaks.
The renovated restaurant features artwork from the famous western artist Kenneth Wyatt.
Wyatt used to bring his children to the Amarillo Livestock auction and eat at the cafe.
“A while back I stopped at their art gallery and spoke with Kenneth’s son. He said whenever he was a kid, his dad brought him up, and he ate breakfast here when he was a kid. And he thought, you know, what a better place to put his artwork where his customers would come and buy it," said Parrot. “He came through with it, and I’m so proud to have it."
