Friday Night Storm Chances

It has been a warm day out there with temperatures in the 80s & 90s. We are also already starting to track some storms across the area and the activity is expected to increase tonight especially across the West/NW Panhandle. Some of the storms could be strong to severe but the main concerns are heavy rain, flooding and lightning. A few football games could have lightning delays across the NW so pay attention to changing weather conditions. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.