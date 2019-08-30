Friday Night Storm Chances

It has been a warm day out there with temperatures in the 80s & 90s. We are also already starting to track some storms across the area and the activity is expected to increase tonight especially across the West/NW Panhandle. Some of the storms could be strong to severe but the main concerns are heavy rain, flooding and lightning. A few football games could have lightning delays across the NW so pay attention to changing weather conditions. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.
This weekend is looking slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storm chances will linger into Saturday night before going away for most of next week.