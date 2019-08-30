Football Friday rain chances?

It is once again going to be a hot day with temps in the mid 90′s. A few storms in the north will end this morning with skies staying partly cloudy before another round of shower and storms moves in this evening. We cool off into the upper 80′s and low 90′s on Saturday. Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. We gradually warm up into the low to mid 90′s on Sunday and Monday under mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions continue into next week.