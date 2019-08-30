Doppler Dave’s differing perspectives on the coming winter for the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2020 Farmer’s Almanac, which provides 16 months of weather forecasts, just released their winter forecast.
According to the Almanac, U.S. Citizens can expect a “frigid, freezing, and frosty” winter.
Specifically, the prediction that two-thirds of the country can expect a colder-than-normal winter season.
The Eastern part of the U.S., near the Rockies and the Appalachian Mountains, is “expected to experience the worst of the winter season" with a “bitterly cold winter".
The Almanac also predicts the weather here in the Panhandle will be “stinging cold with average precipitation”.
Although the Farmer’s Almanac has been in use for the last 200 years, many sources believe it might just be too early to tell.
“Let’s keep in mind that they’re trying to sell books. Here we are in late August mind you, and they put out some kind of winter forecast, winter outlook. They word it such that there’s a lot of conversation started and a little bit of alarm," said Chief Meteorologist, Doppler Dave Oliver.
Doppler Dave also mentions the verbiage used in the Farmer’s Almanac is misleading and shows signs of significant implications.
It’s also mentioned that the lack of dates used in the Almanac discredits the forecast made.
“They use terminology like ‘Polar Coaster’. What is that? I mean, it implies we’re going to have a series of cold fronts from the Polar Regions. Guess what? That describes every winter, doesn’t it?” said Doppler Dave.
The only thing we can do for now is to wait and see how this winter pans out.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.