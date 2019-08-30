Dalhart woman killed in crash near Cactus Wednesday morning

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dalhart woman has died after a crash near Cactus on Wednesday morning.
According to DPS officials, 27-year-old Jesus Cid-Rubio of Stratford was driving a semi-truck west on FM 297. At the same time, 23-year-old Gladys Xaipot-Lopez of Dalhart was driving a 2003 Dodge Caravan east on FM 297.
DPS officials say Xaipot-Lopez veered into the westbound lane and collided into the front end of the semi-truck.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Cid-Rubio was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.