Curry County Sheriff investigators arrest man charged with child solicitation

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 21-year-old Robert Luis Vigil of Portales charging him with a 3rd-degree felony.
It is alleged that Vigil contacted an undercover chat profile, representing a 14-year-old-child.
This profile was being managed by the Air Force - Office of Special Investigations - and Vigil’s conversation became sexual.
He later arranged to meet the child in a public area of Chavez West housing at Cannon Air Force Base, where he works as a private contractor.
Vigil was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and is being held pending a detention hearing.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.