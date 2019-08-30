Curry County Sheriff investigators arrest man charged with child solicitation

Curry County Sheriff investigators arrest man charged with child solicitation
By Richard Bullard | August 30, 2019 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:23 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 21-year-old Robert Luis Vigil of Portales charging him with a 3rd-degree felony.

It is alleged that Vigil contacted an undercover chat profile, representing a 14-year-old-child.

This profile was being managed by the Air Force - Office of Special Investigations - and Vigil’s conversation became sexual.

He later arranged to meet the child in a public area of Chavez West housing at Cannon Air Force Base, where he works as a private contractor.

Vigil was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and is being held pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.