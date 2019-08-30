Construction will cause traffic delays this Labor Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With traffic already being an issue on Labor Day weekend, adding construction zones into the mix can only make delays worse for Amarillo residents.
The Texas Department of Transportation there are ways to cope with delays you might face if you are planning on heading out of town.
“Make sure you plan plenty of time know your route before you go," said Public Information Officer of Texas Department of Transportation, Sonja Gross. “Visit drivetexas.org to see if there’s any construction or other delays that will keep you from getting to where you want to go with the time allotted.”
Although residents won't see constructions zones cleared for the holiday weekend, be assured that several of these construction zones are vital to the City of Amarillo.
“At least two to three more years you’re going to see various ramp closures," said Gross. "We’ve got several other construction projects going on further east. So, some of those just started last year, and these are essential, each project is a three-year project.”
More important than dealing with construction, is getting to your destination safely.
“Wherever you have to go is important but more important than that is that you get there safely," said Gross.
TX Dot urges residents to watch out for construction workers and construction vehicles pulling out onto on-ramps.
