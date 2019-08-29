Suspicious package found at Pantex, determined not to be a threat

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A suspicious package that was found at Pantex this morning has been determined not to be a threat.
Around 11:10 a.m., officials say a suspicious package was discovered at the shipping and receiving facility at the Pantex Plant.
Emergency procedures were immediately put in place, and employees were moved to other site facilities.
Emergency responders and law enforcement responded to the scene.
Officials have determined the package not to be a threat.
