Phillip Wellman named 2019 Texas League Manager of the year as the Sod Poodles aim for the play-offs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas League announced today that Amarillo Sod Poodles manager Philip Wellman has been named the 2019 Texas League Manager of the Year.
Wellman, who is in his fourth season, has led Amarillo to a 70-63 record so far with five games to play in the inaugural 2019 regular season. The Sod Poodles have already qualified for the playoffs, as they won their first-half division title and currently own the best second-half South division record.
In 2017, Wellman was named Texas League Manger of the Year after guiding Double-A San Antonio to a Texas League-best 78-62 record.
Also, in 2018, he piloted the Missions to a 71-67 record, clinching their second consecutive playoff bout and leading the squad to their first Championship series appearance since taking the league title in 2013.
“I’m very honored and humbled,” said Sod Poodles Manager Phillip Wellman. “I must thank God for providing me the opportunity to serve the players of the Padres organization and those who were fortunate to be able to enjoy the excitement and pleasure of playing in Amarillo this season. This award is obviously an indicator of the club I was afforded to manage. Thank you to the Padres, the players of the Amarillo Sod Poodles and to all who have supported me us this season!"
The effect of Wellman’s hard work is felt on the field and can be acknowledged by his team and his support.
“We couldn’t be happier for Phillip for receiving this well-deserved recognition." said Tony Ensor, president and general manager for the Amarillo Sod Poodles. “His commitment to these players and to his team are evident each and every game you see his team take the field. Philip and this team have made this inaugural season one that will never be forgotten here in Amarillo. We are very proud to have Philip as our manager for his baseball knowledge, but even more for the leadership and guidance he brings to these young men!”
Historically, Wellman becomes the fifth Amarillo manager to be named Texas League Manager of the Year.
Previous managers from Amarillo’s past include Buddy Hancken (1967 Amarillo Sonics), Andy Gillbery (1971 Amarillo Giants), Bob Miller (1967 Amarillo Gold Sox), and Eddie Watt (1981 Amarillo Gold Sox).
In his 20th season as a manager, Wellman is currently 1214-1278 in his career.
