New Donut shop, Cafe and a place to work it all off

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s business world is always changing and this week, we are highlighting three of the newest businesses in town.
From a new donut shop to a locally owned cafe to a place to work it all off, Amarillo continues to see new growth.
We can add three more establishments to the list of new places to go in Amarillo.
On 6th and Fairmont, locally owned Meme’s cafe will be opening this week, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner and specialize in handmade chicken fried steak.
“The recipes were mostly from our mother, my sister and I learned to cook from her, and that’s where we got most of our recipes," said Meme’s Owner, Missy Treadway. “If you are looking for something that might be a little different or the same thing you can find somewhere else, but better.”
On the southeast side of town, Grandpa’s Donuts recently opened on Grand and 27th where J’s cafe used to be located.
They offer drive-thru services with a menu for breakfast item like breakfast burritos, kolaches, and of course a big selection of donuts.
And if you’re looking for a hidden gem, you can head to Soncy and 45th for the newest 24-hour gym in a town called Anytime Fitness.
“Anytime Fitness is a convenience gym, it's a gym that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week whether there are office hours or not. The membership work where one key fob works at any Anytime Fitness in the world. You sign up with one of them, and you can use anyone in the world, wherever you are at,” explains Anytime Fitness Franchise Owner Milan Patel.
Anytime Fitness opened three months ago and is hidden between First United Bank and Balfour Optical.
