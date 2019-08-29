Goodnight Under the Stars celebrating Texas Panhandle heritage

By Richard Bullard | August 29, 2019 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 3:10 PM

GOODNIGHT, Texas (KFDA) - The Charles Goodnight Historical Center will be hosting Goodnight Under Texas Panhandle Heritage event this weekend.

The event will be held on Aug. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight.

Join the annual fundraiser at the Charles Goodnight Historical Center with an entry $100 per person.

Event festivities include:

  • Texas Wine Walk - 5:00 p.m. and Steak Dinner at 6:30 p.m.
  • Live auction
  • Texas Live Music - Coby Carter Band, Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys
  • Texas art with sales and live demos by Texas artisans
  • Open cash bar

All proceeds benefit the Charles Goodnight Historical Center and Armstrong County Museum.

