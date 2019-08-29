Goodnight Under the Stars celebrating Texas Panhandle heritage

GOODNIGHT, Texas (KFDA) - The Charles Goodnight Historical Center will be hosting Goodnight Under Texas Panhandle Heritage event this weekend.
The event will be held on Aug. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight.
Join the annual fundraiser at the Charles Goodnight Historical Center with an entry $100 per person.
Event festivities include:
- Texas Wine Walk - 5:00 p.m. and Steak Dinner at 6:30 p.m.
- Live auction
- Texas Live Music - Coby Carter Band, Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys
- Texas art with sales and live demos by Texas artisans
- Open cash bar
All proceeds benefit the Charles Goodnight Historical Center and Armstrong County Museum.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.