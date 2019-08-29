Amarillo College, WTAMU to offer new classes to the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University are offering fall classes fit for everyone, ranging from cooking classes to zombie make up classes.
Amarillo College will offer new classes this fall that are nontraditional and more technical classes.
A few classes being offered include learning how to cook, understanding cameras, yoga classes, anger management, excelling at Excel and much more.
Below is a list of Class Categories that will be offered:
- Life and Leisure
- Fitness and Recreation
- Just for Seniors
- Kid’s College
- Kid’s Gymnastics
- Kid’s Dance
- Professional Trades
- Business and Career
- Healthcare CE
For more information on the classes, call the Amarillo College main office at (806) 371-2900.
West Texas A&M University will also be offering Lifelong Learners classes for the community.
Some classes include sessions that focus on subjects such as Star Wars, the History of Caffeine, Card Magic, Beer Recipe Design, Zombie Special Effects Makeup and more.
Below is a list of session categories that will be offered:
- Arts and Culture
- Hobbies and Interests
- Professional Development
- Self and Family
You can find the full list of the sessions WTAMU offers, here.
