Xcel Energy announces construction of largest wind farm in N.M.

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has announced the construction of the largest wind farm in New Mexico will begin.
The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project in Roosevelt County will provide enough clean, affordable electricity to power close to 194,000 homes annually. According to a news release, this will drive millions of dollars in economic benefits to the eastern part of the state.
Once completed, Sagamore will be the state’s largest wind generating facility.
“Sagamore will pay for itself in the fuel cost savings it will generate by using some of the region’s most abundant resources - the wind - to drive its generators,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy New Mexico and Texas. “It will be among the cheapest generating resources on our system, and will help us conserve precious groundwater and protect the environment while bringing an immense economic benefit to eastern New Mexico.”
The Sagamore Wind Project is expected to cost around $900 million.
Xcel Energy expects 20 to 30 full-time, permanent positions to be created to support the operation and maintenance of the wind energy plant. During the construction of the project, many New Mexico companies and employees will be involved.
The Sagamore Wind Project is expected to be complete in late 2020.
