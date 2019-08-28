Tracking a warm up

We are keeping the cooler temps around again today with morning temps in the 60′s and afternoon highs in the low 80′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with another round of showers and storms possible throughout the morning and afternoon, clearing this evening. We warm back into the 90′s Thursday and Friday. We track another cold front Friday night into the weekend with temps dropping back into the upper 80′s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday.