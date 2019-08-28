No Limits No Excuses, welcomes new partners and plans for Amarillo’s future

“We have to identify what occupations are going to be in demand in the future and we have to get that information down to our educators,” said Trent Morris, Director of Workforce Solutions and partner with NLNE. “We have to make sure the educators fully buy into this idea, that a pathway in a career we want for students. We want them to be prepared to work here in our economy. If they go off to college and get a degree somewhere else, we want them to move back to the panhandle.”