No Limits No Excuses, welcomes new partners and plans for Amarillo’s future

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No Limits No Excuses (NLNE) welcomed 14 new partners to their organization in hopes in continuing to build the economy and job opportunities here in Amarillo.
“We’re one of the biggest employers in the area. And we’re seeking a well qualified workforce. So the partnership with no limits, no excuses, partners us with local high schools, community colleges, and universities to try to provide the workforce that we need for the future.” said Michelle Reichert, COO of Consolidated Nuclear Security.
While their goal is to build and train the future workforce, NLNE strives to have students find jobs locally and stay local to help build the economy here in Amarillo.
“We have to identify what occupations are going to be in demand in the future and we have to get that information down to our educators,” said Trent Morris, Director of Workforce Solutions and partner with NLNE. “We have to make sure the educators fully buy into this idea, that a pathway in a career we want for students. We want them to be prepared to work here in our economy. If they go off to college and get a degree somewhere else, we want them to move back to the panhandle.”
Regional Economist, Richard Froeschle says that we’re taking into account what jobs are in high demand is important.
There are tons of jobs currently available in Amarillo due to the resources already available.
“There’s a lot of really strong job openings in health care," said Froeschle. "As well as in the transportation and logistics, that is a very hot area. Because, Amarillo is a regional hub for the four state areas up here in the High Plains, and so those two areas are really strong. A lot of technical Business Services, project management and the like. Also very important skills.”
No Limits No Excuses is working on an app that will help connect people looking for jobs to employers hiring in the Amarillo area.
The app is planned to launch later this year.
