New Mexico State Police check point leads to drug bust involving a man from Pampa

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police conducting a sobriety checkpoint, on U.S. Highway 54 near milepost 239 in Guadalupe County, seized nearly 21 pounds of meth on Aug. 16.
A little after 6:30 p.m. a grey Taurus entered the checkpoint, driven by 40-year-old Edward Briley of Pampa, Texas.
Officers learned that Briley, had a warrant for a probation violation in Texas.
Briley was arrested for his outstanding warrant, and after the officers searched they vehical they later found around 21 pounds of methamphetamine.
He was later booked into the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.
