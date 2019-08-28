Clovis Fire Department recruiting firefighters

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Fire Department is currently recruiting firefighters for the fall.
The Clovis Fire Department aims to recruit firefighters ahead of the testing dates, which will be from September 13 through September 15.
An optional physical agility practice will be conducted on September 13 at Fire Station 5 on Brady Avenue.
The written test will be administered on September 14 at Fire Station 1 on Mitchell Street, followed by a physical agility test at Fire Station 5.
The selected applicants will then be interviewed on September 15 at Fire Station 1.
If you are interested in becoming a firefighter, applications can be submitted online. Applications will be accepted until September 11.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.