City Council members approve repair project for Rick Husband International Airport parking garage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband International Airport receives approval for parking garage repairs today totaling one million dollars.
Airport officials and City Council members collectively agreed on the importance of the parking garage’s safety and functionality measures for it’s users.
Therefore, during today’s City Council meeting, it was decided that the parking garage will begin structural repairs as soon as possible to ensure all users can safely park their cars for many years to come.
There are quite a few repairs that need to happen in order for the parking garage to be considered completely safe for use.
The majority of the work will be structural repairs in the concrete.
It was important to begin the repairs sooner than later because airport officials believed had they waited any longer, the structural damage could have become much worse.
“We need to replace the expansion joints in the concrete," said City Manager of the City of Amarillo, Jared Miller. "We need to fix some cracks in the slab, and we also need to address the hangers that connect the precast concrete sections that allow them to share load across the structure. So that’ll assure the parking garage is functional for a good number of years going forward.”
It has also been confirmed that there will be no disruption for parking in the garage while the repairs are going on.
