Bell and Pantex waiting for Congress to pass current budget

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two local businesses with federal contracts are waiting for the current budget to be passed by Congress.
Bell offers jobs to many residents in the Panhandle and is dependent on the Department of Defense budget funding. The current budget expires in September, and Congressman Mac Thornberry wants to make sure the budget is completed on time.
“That will be the major thing that I focus on back in Washington,” said Thornberry. “We are currently in negotiations between the House and the Senate on the Defense Authorization Bill that helps do that, and then we have the appropriation budget limit numbers that have already been established. So, we just need to follow through, and we need to do it within the next month.”
Thornberry feels Bell is doing a great job with producing technology for today, but also looking towards the future.
They are currently in a major competition for a contract with the U.S. Army for their V-280.
“We need to make sure that funding is stable so the military can run those competitions and more them as quickly as possible,” said Thornberry. “But I think Bell is well suited for that and other contracts as well.”
If Bell is able to get that contract for the V-280, it could have a big and positive impact on the Amarillo economy.
“They are not resting on their laurels,” said Thornberry. “They are looking ahead. And it’s not just the V-280, they are competing in other programs as well, and I think they do well.”
Pantex is another company dependent on federal funding.
Right now, after much controversy, a decision has been made not to reprocess plutonium in South Carolina.
That plutonium will be moved to different parts across the United States.
“That plutonium is going to have to go somewhere,” said Thornberry. “That could be some interim storage in different parts around the country, and it’s possible that some could come here.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.