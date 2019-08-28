Area schools plan to hire more officer presence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - School districts across our area are making efforts to increase officer presence on their campuses.
But law enforcement officers in our area who once served in this role say its more than just school security.
It's about being a mentor, a counselor and a role model for students.
“I’m kind of one that’s passionate because I did the the liaison thing and the SRO thing,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. “I think the relationship is what you build. It also allows the guys that are working there to notice when something isn’t right.”
It’s about security and piece of mind for students and parents alike.
“The parents have a person that they can call at the school,” said Thomas. “Teachers may be busy, principals may be busy, but they can get a hold of that liaison officer.”
This school year, Canyon ISD plans to hire two more school resource or liaison officers which could come from Amarillo Police, Canyon Police or the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
River Road ISD is considering adding a third resource officer from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
Amarillo ISD has two APD officers at each high school, but they’re taking steps to fill in the gaps with off-duty officers at the other schools.
“We have one officer at most of the middle schools, but they’re trying to increase that number,” said Amarillo Police Dept. Sgt. Carla Burr. “So what AISD has done this year is they’ve hired eight extra officers per day to fill in where we don’t have an officer assigned.”
Sheriff Thomas says while the budget for a third school resource officer is approved, River Road ISD still has to make an official decision.
“At this point, they have to take it back to their school board and they’re going to vote on it and just make that decision,” said Thomas.
“There are so many things that we can all learn from each other,” said Burr. “To get the opportunity to help that kid to grow and become successful and have another person that they can depend on in their life and trust and have as a positive role model. That’s priceless for us to have the opportunity.”
