Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect using counterfeit $100 bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect who has been using counterfeit money around Amarillo.
Over the past two months, police have received reports of a man making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his 30′s, 5-foot-6, driving a black Lexus four-door car.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an identification of the suspect and his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.