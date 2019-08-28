Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect using counterfeit $100 bills

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 28, 2019 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 9:56 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect who has been using counterfeit money around Amarillo.

Over the past two months, police have received reports of a man making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his 30′s, 5-foot-6, driving a black Lexus four-door car.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an identification of the suspect and his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

