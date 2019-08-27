Udall Serving You Office Hours set for Portales this week

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A representative from the office of U.S. Senator Tom Udall will hold be holding a Udall Serving You Office Hours in Portales this week.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, the Senator Udall’s Easdie Office will host office hours from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Residents of Portales and the surrounding communities are encouraged to stop by.
“If you need help with a federal agency, my office can guide you through the process and assist however possible," Senator Udall said. “My staff will be in your community during our Udall Serving You office hours, and I encourage you to stop by if you need assistance or information. We will review your case and talk about the options that might be available.”
Staff will be available to answer questions about veterans, social security, housing, immigration, passports and more.
