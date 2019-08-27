Scam Alert: Randall County officials warning residents of warrant scam

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 27, 2019 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 5:30 PM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area.

Officials say the scammer calls residents and claims to be Sgt. Ralston with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller then says that the resident or one of their family members have active warrants. He then gives the resident an amount of money to be paid in order to avoid being arrested.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says they will never call anyone with outstanding warrants and ask for money over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, please report it to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

