River Road ISD celebrates teacher and CTE accomplishments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - River Road ISD high school teacher, Jennifer Garner was celebrated for being one of six finalist for teacher of the year.
“We are so excited to have Miss Garner represent our district, she is just a phenomenal teacher. We’ve never had a representative from our district make it this far," said Board President Amanda Brown. "Miss Garner is just an outstanding representative because of the fact that she goes above and beyond every day”
While the school district is ecstatic over Garners accomplishment, they are also celebrating many other things such as the advancements they’re making with their career and technical education programs.
“We know that every kid is different," said Dean Birkes, principal of River Road high school. "And they don’t necessarily want the traditional for year college, that they want to go for a certificate in a trade. And a lot of our kids can at least leave here when they graduate with a certificate and start with a job.”
Overall the school is wanting its students to be successful and succeed in their endevours.
“What we want at River Road is our students to be successful. We want them to be successful after high school. And we’re all working for that goal. It really is where the heart of the panhandle that we want our kids to do so much.” said teacher of the year finalist Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer will head to Austin, Texas in October where an elementary and secondary teacher of the year will be chosen.
The winner will then go on to compete at the national level.
