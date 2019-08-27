Registration open for 12th Annual Rim Trail Ride Fundraiser

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is underway for the 12th Annual Rim Trail Ride Fundraiser.
The Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation will be holding their 12th Annual Rider on the Rim Trail Ride fundraiser on September 21.
The event will be held at the Mack Dick Pavilion in the Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
This year, they will be taking riders along the Lighthouse Trail in the Palo Duro Canyon, and attendees will get the choice of either a morning or afternoon ride.
Registration for the morning ride will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Mack Dick Pavilion, which is located across the street from the Pioneer Amphitheater in which “TEXAS” regularly performs.
The ride time is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and cost is $200 per person, which includes lunch catered by Desperado’s.
The afternoon ride is $750 and includes dinner for one rider and two guests.
Afternoon registration starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Mack Dick Pavilion with the ride time being from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Dinner will be held after the afternoon ride at 5:30 p.m.
If residents wish to attend the dinner and not participate in the trail ride, tickets to the evening event can be purchased for $75 per person or $125 for a couple.
To register for the event, please contact the “TEXAS” office at (806) 655-2181.
